FAA investigating Monday plane crash in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane crashed in Marion County on Monday night.

According to a statement from the FAA, a single-engine Protech PT-2 Sassy crashed into a wooded area near Columbia-Marion County Airport in Mississippi around 8 p.m.

The plane reportedly went down around Camp Lane Road. A witness said the pilot had some minor injuries, but he did not ask for treatment.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot was walking on the road when they arrived at the scene.

An incident report submitted to the FAA said the aircraft experienced engine issues and crashed into a wooded area.

FAA said only the pilot was on board during the incident.

The incident will be investigated by the FAA.

