Experts give boaters safety tips while out on the water

By Stephanie Poole
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A devastating loss in Jackson County is highlighting the importance of safety out on the water.

South Mississippi is a boaters paradise. With warmer temperatures, more people are hitting the waves, like Michael McDermott.

“We boat pretty regularly. We try to go out a couple times a month,” McDermott said.

Before he hits the water, he’s checking his vessel and route to make sure a smooth ride is ahead.

“You just always want to be operating as defensibly as possible, especially when you’re in confined areas like the Back Bay or the Shooting Buff River. You want to be aware of the other vessels around you,” McDermott said.

He’s one of the hundreds who will make rivers their vacation spot in the summer.

“Safety is a concern of ours,” said Capt. Michael Strickland of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. “With more and more boaters every year, you’re having a little bit more accidents. A little bit more citation counts as far as enforcement goes of not understanding of what the laws are in the state of Mississippi.”

Strickland said each driver should have a fire extinguisher, life vests, and distress signals on board.

He reminds passengers of documentation to prove they’re licensed to operate.

“If you’re born after June 30, 1980, you must complete a boating safety course that’s approved by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Parks. It’s not only important to get that certification but you have to have it on you,” Strickland said.

If a child is under the age of 12, they must have their life vest on them at all times.

Getting from Point A to B means knowing the safety devices provided on your boat.

“A vessel doesn’t have seatbelts in it, so usually the crashes are a bit more dangerous in accidents are a bit more. It usually results in someone being ejected or some type of blunt force trauma to the body,” Strickland said.

Boaters are encouraged to be mindful of the No Wake Zone. This will help keep boaters who are launching and swimmers safe.

“Assess the situation before you take any action,” McDermott said.

Boating safety courses and license options are available at the Department of Marine Resources.

