Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store. (Source: WHSV)
By WHSV stff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - An employee at a Lowe’s hardware store in Virginia has died.

WHSV reports the employee died at a Lowe’s in Staunton with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigating.

The Staunton Police Department said they were called to the store on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. for a non-criminal matter.

A spokesperson with OSHA said it appears a piece of equipment fell on the employee.

“We are devastated by this death, and our thoughts are with his family. We are making counseling available for our associates, and Lowe’s is currently assisting local authorities with their investigation,” a Lowe’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, police received a call about shots being fired at a...
Man shot, killed outside home on North 5th Avenue in Laurel, police say
.
US 49 N ramp closing for 3 months after I-59 overpass hit by tractor-trailer
Timothy Rancifer, 33, of Hattiesburg.
HPD: Suspect identified in Monday shooting incident in Hattiesburg
2 children were wounded early Sunday morning in Wayne County
2 children seriously wounded in Wayne County shooting
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

Latest News

National Library Week hopes to encourage childhood literacy
National Library Week hopes to encourage childhood literacy
A rehabilitation group said a tortoise was taken in after being shot by a pellet gun several...
Rehabilitation group takes in tortoise shot multiple times with pellet gun
President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts arrives before President Joe Biden...
Chief Justice Roberts declines Senate request to testify on court ethics