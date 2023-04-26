Emergency repairs being made at damaged section of I-59 overpass

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Workers have begun to make some emergency repairs on a section of Interstate 59 that was damaged Monday.

A tractor-trailer collided with the overpass, creating a hole in a small section.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has closed a U.S. Highway 49 off-ramp to Interstate 59 while repairs are being made.

One lane of U.S. 49 and one lane of I-59 at the overpass have also been closed temporarily.

“Some repair work is taking place at the location in order to place a piece of metal over that damage to the overpass and when that work is done, we should be able to open all four lanes of U.S. 49,” said Anna Ehrgott, public information officer for MDOT. “The reason why that metal is being placed in the location is to help cover up that damage to the bridge and prevent any loose concrete from falling from that overpass and potentially striking a vehicle below,”

“The lane closure on I-59 will remain closed for a few months, as will the ramp closure from U.S. 49 to I-59 South, so you can expect those closures to remain in place, while we await a permanent fix. They will let an emergency contract and then the contractor selected will perform the work.”

The repairs at the intersection could take up to three months to complete.

