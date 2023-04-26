The EF 4 tragedy of Rolling Fork happened one month ago

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WDAM) - Tragedy struck in the City of Rolling Fork one month ago.

Now, through extreme clean-up efforts, the city is looking better by the day.

“What we’ve seen is, the initial push was huge,” said Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Director William Trueblood. “We saw the community coming together, they were running their own community centers, and we saw local stores opening their doors and allowing people to drop off donations and allowing people in the community to come pick things up for free.

“it was a really good community effort that we saw”

Locals, state residents and people from neighboring states have continued to help out in the city over the past month. This included volunteers and donations from all across the Pine Belt.

While short-term relief efforts are starting to slacken, the Salvation Army said it will be there for the long run.

“What the Salvation Army is going to be doing is we’re going to be sitting down with those long-term recovery committees and we will be working as a funder and taking those blessings we received from the donors and passing it on to the people and making sure they can restore themselves from a sense of normalcy,” Trueblood says.

While many of us have gone through strong, severe weather events, it’s never easy to move on from a storm that was that extreme.

“When you’re from this area, Alabama, Louisiana, or Mississippi, you’re used to storms and you’re used to these things happening, but you’re not used to this level,” Trueblood said. “So, while we are used to seeing the storms, what you also see is a group and community that rallies together in order to pick themselves back up.”

From debris removal efforts from state officials to donations of food and clothing items from people all across the state, the City of Rolling Fork is being rebuilt, one day at a time.

“They’re very determined, and we see that in the way that they rally around each other and the way they start supporting each other. It wasn’t a single person leading the effort, it was the entire community coming together and really saying ‘Hey, we’re not going to let this keep us down,’” Trueblood said.

To donate, text mstornadoes to 51555, or click here

