Bullet enters building during Wisteria Drive shooting Tuesday night, woman arrested

Chayvontae Chapman, 28, of Hattiesburg, has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars after a shooting that resulted in a bullet entering a building in Hattiesburg Tuesday night.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 28-year-old Chayvontae Chapman of Hattiesburg has been arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

HPD said officers responded to a call of shots fired at the 100 block of Wisteria Drive around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they determined that the shooting was domestic in nature, as a single bullet had entered the building.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Chapman has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, according to HPD.

