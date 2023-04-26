Bullet enters building during Wisteria Drive shooting Tuesday night, woman arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars after a shooting that resulted in a bullet entering a building in Hattiesburg Tuesday night.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 28-year-old Chayvontae Chapman of Hattiesburg has been arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

HPD said officers responded to a call of shots fired at the 100 block of Wisteria Drive around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they determined that the shooting was domestic in nature, as a single bullet had entered the building.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Chapman has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, according to HPD.

