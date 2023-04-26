Beat Four parents receive message after elementary student found with unloaded firearm

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Parents of students at the Beat Four School in Waynesboro received a message Wednesday morning that a lower elementary student was in possession of an unloaded gun.

Wayne County Superintendent Tommy Branch said the firearm was empty with no magazine. The age and grade of the student was not provided.

Branch said district policy was followed concerning the offense.

The morning message to parents said law enforcement was notified. The message also said the campus was safe and secure.

This story will be updated if more informaiton is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.