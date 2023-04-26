ATV theft under investigaiton in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on an ATV reported stolen.

According to JCSD, a theft of a 2019 Polaris Outlaw ATV was reported stolen from a residence on Bell Byrd Road in the Rustin community.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this all-terrain vehicle or knowledge of the person or persons responsible for the theft is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

