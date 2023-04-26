Win Stuff
04/26 Ryan’s “Warming” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Another day of warming, but it stops tomorrow as thunderstorms move in.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Have an event to get to locally at Jones College today, so I won’t take up much of your time with words and let the video speak for itself.

Today will be warmer and more humid with a high near 84 and gradually increasing clouds. There is a small chance of a stray shower between the hours of 3-6 PM, but we’ll really have to wait until tomorrow for our next round of active weather. That comes in the form of a slow moving front, keeping showers and thunderstorms potentially in place from sunrise Thursday into the immediately post-midnight hours Friday morning. Thursday currently has a level 2 risk of severe weather for the areas southeast of Hattiesburg. Tornado threat is zero-to-very low while small hail and wind chances are slightly higher. It isn’t looking concerning, but always better to be “weather aware” as it passes through. Friday ends up farily nice and sunny, but we’ll see one more round of rain overnight Saturday into Sunday before nearly a full week of sunshine.

