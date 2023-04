Top of Class 2023 vignettes to begin airing on May 8

Date School 1 School 2 Monday, May 8, 203 Columbia Academy West Jones High School Tuesday, May, 9 Columbia High School Wayne County High School Wednesday, May 10 East Marion High School Wayne Academy Thursday, May 11 Enterprise High School Tylertown High School Friday, May 12 Forrest County Agricultural Monday, May 15 Greene County High School Taylorsville High School Tuesday, May 16 Hattiesburg High School Stringer Attendance Center Wednesday, May 17 Lamar Christian High School Stone High School Thursday, May 18 Laurel Christian School South Jones High School Friday, May 19 Laurel High School Monday, May 22 Lumberton High School Seminary High School Tuesday, May 23 Magee High School Sacred Heart Catholic School Wednesday, May 24 Mendenhall High School Richton High School Thursday, May 25 Mt. Olive High School Raleigh High School Friday, May 26 North Forrest High School Monday, May 29 Northeast Jones High School Bay Springs High School Tuesday, May 30 Oak Grove High School Collins High School Wednesday, May 31 Perry Central High School Heidelberg High School Thursday, June 1 Petal High School Jefferson Davis County High School Friday, June 2 Purvis High School Monday, June 5 West Marion High School Mize Attendance Center Tuesday, June 6 Sylva Bay Academy Prentiss Christian School Wednesday, June 7 Sumrall High School Presbyterian Christian School Thursday, June 8 Simpson Academy Quitman High School Friday, June 9 Salem Attendance Center

One-minute videos will be aired Monday through Friday during WDAM 7 Sunrise, beginning May 8. The videos will be available for viewing on wdam.com/topofclass after they air.

