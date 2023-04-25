Sumrall to represent state in 20-year tradition

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents driving through downtown Sumrall may spot a sign that reads, “You are beautiful.”

The sign is part of a nationwide campaign to help promote a positive mindset and encourage self-love.

This is the project’s 20th anniversary, and the Sumrall Main Street Association is proud to continue its tradition.

“The origin of this program is a sticker that says you are beautiful,” said Sabreya DeLancey. “It’s how that program got started 20 years ago in Chicago. So they started by printing 100 stickers exactly like that one and passed them out. It kept growing. They kept printing stickers; different color stickers. And that grew into ‘Let’s do a mural. Let’s do an instillation.’ And that’s led them to over 20 years of positive impacts through communities all over the country. "

The sign is one of more than forty spread across the U.S., and it is expected to be a permanent fixture in Sumrall.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.