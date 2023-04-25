SCRMC names Chief Medical Officer Horne as Interim CEO

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As South Central Regional Medical Center searches for its new permanent President and Chief Executive Officer, the organization has announced it has named an interim CEO.

On Tuesday, SCRMC announced that the Board of Trustees has named Dr. Mark Horne as Interim CEO. Horne is currently an internist on SCRMC medical staff and is the Chief Medical Officer.

SCRMC said Horne will modify his clinic hours to allow him to meet the CEO requirements while he continues with his medical practice. He will begin his new role on May 1 and will take full responsibility for the role no later than Monday, May 22.

The organization’s previous President and CEO Doug Higginbottom announced his retirement on Feb. 24 after 34 years of service. His effective retirement date is scheduled for May 24 but will remain in an advisory position until the end of May 23.

Working with the recruiting firm WittKeifer, the Board of Trustees has been working to find a replacement.

On Friday, April 21 and Monday, April 24, the Board interviewed a panel of six candidates, and the organization says the candidates will be narrowed for on-site candidate visits in early to mid-May with a decision likely before the end of May.

As the process is going on, the organization determined that an interim CEO is needed to bridge the time period from Higginbottom’s retirement to the new CEO’s arrival, which led to Horne being named as Interim CEO.

SCRMC said Horn has been active in the Mississippi State Medical Association and many other state and local medical and charitable organizations.

A Laurel native who was born at SCRMC, Horne is a United States Army Veteran who served in Operation Desert Strom in Iraq and was honorably discharged as a Captain and earned a bronze star during his service. He is married to his wife Danita and has three children.

