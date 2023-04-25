PRCC’s Standout Ace May Be The Next Big Thing in College Softball

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -

If you’re looking for the best Junior College softball pitcher around, chances are you won’t have to go very far.

Head on down to Pearl River Community College and introduce yourself to Brinson Rogers.

Rogers is in her final season at Pearl River as a redshirt sophomore. Her first two seasons were exceptional, but now in her last rodeo with the Lady Wildcats, she’s saved her best for last.

In 2023, the Georgia native hasn’t just proven that she’s just one of the best pitchers in the state. In fact, she’s proven that she’s one of the best pitchers in the entire country.

Rogers currently leads the nation with a 0.46 ERA, and is standing with the 4th most strikeouts in all of JUCO softball with 199. Rogers says she wants to leave a long-lasting legacy behind. The standout ace for PRCC intends to do exactly that by attempting to break the school’s current strikeout record of 299, which was also set by her.

As of right now, Rogers remains uncommitted to a Division One softball program. However, one can only assume that every school that has her on their recruiting board believes they may have their next big thing.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.