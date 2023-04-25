Win Stuff
PRCC’s Standout Ace May Be The Next Big Thing in College Softball

By Scott Kirk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -

If you’re looking for the best Junior College softball pitcher around, chances are you won’t have to go very far.

Head on down to Pearl River Community College and introduce yourself to Brinson Rogers.

Rogers is in her final season at Pearl River as a redshirt sophomore. Her first two seasons were exceptional, but now in her last rodeo with the Lady Wildcats, she’s saved her best for last.

In 2023, the Georgia native hasn’t just proven that she’s just one of the best pitchers in the state. In fact, she’s proven that she’s one of the best pitchers in the entire country.

Rogers currently leads the nation with a 0.46 ERA, and is standing with the 4th most strikeouts in all of JUCO softball with 199. Rogers says she wants to leave a long-lasting legacy behind. The standout ace for PRCC intends to do exactly that by attempting to break the school’s current strikeout record of 299, which was also set by her.

As of right now, Rogers remains uncommitted to a Division One softball program. However, one can only assume that every school that has her on their recruiting board believes they may have their next big thing.

