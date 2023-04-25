Police department names murder suspect in North 5th Avenue shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect has been named in connection to a shooting in Laurel that left one man dead Monday morning.

According to the Laurel Police Department, 30-year-old Aaron Devon Collins is being sought on a charge of murder in reference to this incident.

LPD said Collins is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The police department said Collins has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database. Residents should use caution if contact is made.

LPD said officers received a call about shots fired outside a home on the 1800 block of North 5th Avenue at 10:54 a.m.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMServ Ambulance Service and the Jones County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth confirmed the identity of the victim as 22-year-old D’Allen Smith of Laurel.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said a black SUV-type vehicle was listed as a possible suspect vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

LPD said it would like to thank EMServ and the Jones County Coroner’s Office for assisting in this incident.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact LPD (601)-425-4711 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP (7867).

