Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck

Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that escaped from the Raymond Detention Center.(Special to WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police say that a pastor was killed while trying to provide aid to an escaped detainee who had wrecked a stolen motorcycle in Jackson.

According to Jackson police, at 7 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to “an unknown trouble” in the area of I-55 South Frontage Road and Old Byram Road.

Once on the scene, officers found a Black man lying face up in the road.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed the man, identified as 61-year-old Anthony Watts, pulled over on the side of the road to help a white man who appeared to have wrecked a motorcycle that he had stolen moments earlier.

Watts was the head pastor of St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church in D’Lo, Mississippi. This confirmed Tuesday afternoon by the assistant pastor of the church.

The suspect shot Watts several times, police say, then stole his red Dodge Ram 1500 truck. The truck has tan trim and a Cowboys sticker on the front and the back.

“Please proceed with caution when approaching this vehicle,” police stated.

Police: Detainee kills man who was trying to give him aid after wreck
Police: Detainee kills man who was trying to give him aid after wreck(HCSD/WLBT)

Police have positively identified the suspect who stole the motorcycle and the Dodge Ram as 22-year-old Dylan Arrington, one of the escapees from the Raymond Detention Center.

The vehicle was last seen heading south on I-55 in Terry. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The four detainees who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center over the weekend did so by climbing through the roof of the jail.

Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes, 51, were discovered missing from the detention center early Sunday morning.

None of the escapees have been located as of Monday afternoon.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, police received a call about shots being fired at a...
Man shot, killed outside home on North 5th Avenue in Laurel, police say
.
US 49 N ramp closing for 3 months after I-59 overpass hit by tractor-trailer
Timothy Rancifer, 33, of Hattiesburg.
HPD: Suspect identified in Monday shooting incident in Hattiesburg
2 children were wounded early Sunday morning in Wayne County
2 children seriously wounded in Wayne County shooting
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

Latest News

Aaron Devon Collins, 30.
Police department names murder suspect in North 5th Avenue shooting in Laurel
The round-up began on Friday, April 21, when the sheriff’s office served a residential search...
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 26 in ‘Operation April Showers’
Edward King Lamptey Jr.
Gulfport family mourns loss of 5-year-old, Edward King Lamptey Jr.
Timothy Rancifer, 33, of Hattiesburg.
HPD: Suspect identified in Monday shooting incident in Hattiesburg