Motorcyclist dies in crash after swerving to avoid deer

A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.
A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)
By WIFR Newsroom and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - A motorcyclist in Illinois was killed after he veered off a road while trying to avoid a deer.

Investigating officials said 34-year-old Kenneth Kelley Jr. was traveling north on Springfield Avenue in Rockford around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when he drove off the road and crashed into a group of trees.

First responders arrived at the crash site and tried to save Kelley with CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

