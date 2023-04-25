Win Stuff
Mobile home destroyed in early morning Jones County fire

The mobile home sustained severe damages, but no injuries were reported.
The mobile home sustained severe damages, but no injuries were reported.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mobile home sustained severe damage in Tuesday’s early morning structure fire.

The fire occurred around 1:40 a.m. on Jeffie Craven Road.

Fire crews from the M&M, Glade, Powers, Rustin, Sandersville and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. On arrival, the first responding units found a single-wide mobile home completely engulfed in flames with structural integrity and roof already compromised.

The first responding emergency units found a single-wide mobile home completely engulfed in...
The first responding emergency units found a single-wide mobile home completely engulfed in flames with structural integrity and roof already compromised.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Dixie EPA also responded to the scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire.
No one was home at the time of the fire.

