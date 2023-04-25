Mobile home destroyed in early morning Jones County fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mobile home sustained severe damage in Tuesday’s early morning structure fire.

The fire occurred around 1:40 a.m. on Jeffie Craven Road.

Fire crews from the M&M, Glade, Powers, Rustin, Sandersville and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. On arrival, the first responding units found a single-wide mobile home completely engulfed in flames with structural integrity and roof already compromised.

The first responding emergency units found a single-wide mobile home completely engulfed in flames with structural integrity and roof already compromised. (Jones County Fire Council)

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Dixie EPA also responded to the scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire. (Jones County Fire Council)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.