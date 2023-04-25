Win Stuff
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 26 in ‘Operation April Showers’

By WDAM Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 26 people in connection to “Operation April Showers.”

According to the sheriff’s office, this operation is a multi-month investigation targeting those accused of selling and possessing controlled substances in Marion County.

The round-up began on Friday, April 21, when the sheriff’s office served a residential search warrant at 77 Game Reserve Road in Columbia.

MCSO said the search yielded marijuana grow, a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine and firearms.

The sheriff’s office said 40-year-old Arvin Johnson of Columbia is wanted on charges for the sale of a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office is searching for Johnson and the following persons. If you know their whereabouts, please contact MCSO at (601)-736-5051.

Caption

Those arrested in connection to Operation April Showers include:

*(A name listed below does not mean this person is guilty of a crime, only that this person was arrested and charged in connection to the operation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.)

  • Sedward Franklin - trafficking within 1,500 feet (of a school, church or other designated area)
  • Ricardo Lewis - two counts of sale within 1,500 feet
  • Stephanie Miesh - sale within 1,500 feet, two counts of conspiracy to sell
  • Justin Sims - sale or transfer (of a substance)
  • Justin Goings - two counts of sale within 1,500 feet, two counts of conspiracy to sell
  • Michael Stogner - sale or transfer
  • Hunter Applewhite - sale within 1,500 feet, conspiracy to sell
  • Patrick Alexander - sale within 1,500 feet
  • Emily Baker - sale within 1,500 feet
  • Russell Forbes - sale or transfer, conspiracy to sell
  • Roger Hautchins - sale within 1,500 feet, conspiracy to sell
  • Bradley Stringer - sale or transfer, conspiracy to sell
  • Calvin Parker - trafficking within 1,500 feet, conspiracy to sell, two misdemeanor warrants (held at Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Marquel Bridges - sale within 1,500 feet, conspiracy to sell
  • Perry Hammond - sale within 1,500 feet, conspiracy to sell
  • Robert Dixon - felony possession of schedule I or II (substances)
  • Ty House - felony possession of schedule I or II
  • Baleigh Sibley - felony possession of schedule I or II
  • Eric Sims - felony possession of schedule I or II
  • Isiah Hathorn - felony possession while in possession of a firearm
  • James Ard - felony possession
  • Beth Himel - felony possession
  • Jessica McBeth - felony possession
  • Michelle Holloway - felony possession
  • Eric Sims - possession warrant, contempt warrant
  • Michael Lambert - misdemeanor possession

MCSO said it would like to thank the Columbia Police Department and the Mississippi Department of Probation and Parole for their assistance during the weekend.

