Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 26 in ‘Operation April Showers’
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 26 people in connection to “Operation April Showers.”
According to the sheriff’s office, this operation is a multi-month investigation targeting those accused of selling and possessing controlled substances in Marion County.
The round-up began on Friday, April 21, when the sheriff’s office served a residential search warrant at 77 Game Reserve Road in Columbia.
MCSO said the search yielded marijuana grow, a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine and firearms.
The sheriff’s office said 40-year-old Arvin Johnson of Columbia is wanted on charges for the sale of a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and conspiracy.
The sheriff’s office is searching for Johnson and the following persons. If you know their whereabouts, please contact MCSO at (601)-736-5051.
Those arrested in connection to Operation April Showers include:
*(A name listed below does not mean this person is guilty of a crime, only that this person was arrested and charged in connection to the operation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.)
- Sedward Franklin - trafficking within 1,500 feet (of a school, church or other designated area)
- Ricardo Lewis - two counts of sale within 1,500 feet
- Stephanie Miesh - sale within 1,500 feet, two counts of conspiracy to sell
- Justin Sims - sale or transfer (of a substance)
- Justin Goings - two counts of sale within 1,500 feet, two counts of conspiracy to sell
- Michael Stogner - sale or transfer
- Hunter Applewhite - sale within 1,500 feet, conspiracy to sell
- Patrick Alexander - sale within 1,500 feet
- Emily Baker - sale within 1,500 feet
- Russell Forbes - sale or transfer, conspiracy to sell
- Roger Hautchins - sale within 1,500 feet, conspiracy to sell
- Bradley Stringer - sale or transfer, conspiracy to sell
- Calvin Parker - trafficking within 1,500 feet, conspiracy to sell, two misdemeanor warrants (held at Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)
- Marquel Bridges - sale within 1,500 feet, conspiracy to sell
- Perry Hammond - sale within 1,500 feet, conspiracy to sell
- Robert Dixon - felony possession of schedule I or II (substances)
- Ty House - felony possession of schedule I or II
- Baleigh Sibley - felony possession of schedule I or II
- Eric Sims - felony possession of schedule I or II
- Isiah Hathorn - felony possession while in possession of a firearm
- James Ard - felony possession
- Beth Himel - felony possession
- Jessica McBeth - felony possession
- Michelle Holloway - felony possession
- Eric Sims - possession warrant, contempt warrant
- Michael Lambert - misdemeanor possession
MCSO said it would like to thank the Columbia Police Department and the Mississippi Department of Probation and Parole for their assistance during the weekend.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.