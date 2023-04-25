Jasper Co. man arrested in La. for multiple child sex charges in Mo.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (WDAM) - The vice president who was in charge of operations of a Pine Belt newspaper was arrested this past week in Louisiana for multiple child sex charges in Missouri.

According to the Boone County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Zachary Buckley of Jasper County was arrested near Shreveport, La., by the Louisiana State Police this past Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Buckley is currently in custody for knowingly enticing a minor, attempting to produce child pornography and transfer of obscene material.

Buckley served as vice president in charge of operations for Buckley Newspapers, Inc., the publisher of The Impact, according to its website; however, the newspaper website no longer lists Zachary Buckley on this page.

Zachary was mentioned in the 'About Us' section on the Impact's website. (The Impact's website - impact601.com)

On April 4, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Task Force received a complaint that claimed a man had traveled to Columbia, Mo., where he lured a juvenile female from her home and brought her to a local hotel to have sexual intercourse.

Investigators determined the man began talking to the girl in January using an online chat room. It was later determined that the man, who was later identified as Buckley, had since left Boone County.

On this past Thursday, April 20, two investigators with the Cyber Crimes Task Force traveled to Jasper County, where a search warrant was executed at Buckley’s home, but the investigators discovered he was in another state at the time.

While at the suspect’s home, Cyber Crimes Task Force investigators were able to figure out Buckley’s location, and he was soon taken into custody.

An inmate named Zachary W. Buckley currently appears on the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office inmate roster.

The investigation is ongoing and has been referred to the Western District United States Attorney’s Office of Missouri for prosecution.

The sheriff’s office said a booking photograph is not available at this time.

