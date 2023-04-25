Win Stuff
Hattiesburg City Council approves consolidated plan

The plan is set to run from 2023 to 2027, focusing on improvements to underserved areas in Hattiesburg.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council Members voted in favor of starting the implementation of their 5-year consolidated plan.

The plan is set to run from 2023 to 2027, focusing on improvements to underserved areas in Hattiesburg. Wards 2 and 5 are first on the list.

“Seeing the agreements to be signed for housing improvements going back generations. We want to see those areas that have challenges,” Barker said. “A lot of our activities happen in wards 2 and ward 5 because we want to make sure that there is equity in terms of the amount of investments that go into those areas. I think we were up to between 15 or 20 emergency roof repairs, which have happened all over the city, but all of those activities are kind of dictated by this consolidated action plan and each plan that we develop off of that every year.”

Barker said this plan will decide how much money is allocated to each area.

