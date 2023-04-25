Farm to Table: Gulf shrimp stir-fry recipe

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1.5 pounds shrimp raw, peeled, deveined

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 small onion diced

3 carrots roughly chopped

2.5 cups slaw mix

2 tablespoons coconut aminos

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons green onions

Instructions

Season shrimp with salt and pepper and a squeeze of lime then heat the sesame oil in a large skillet over medium/high heat. cook until light pink in color (3-5 minutes) and set aside a separate skillet cook carrots and onion with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes in olive oil for 3-5 minutes until the veggies are a little tender but still have a bite to them. Then add in the slaw, garlic, sesame oil and coconut aminos. Let cook another 2-3 minutes. Enjoy the stir-fry blend over rice and top with shrimp and green onions.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.