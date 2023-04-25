Win Stuff
Farm to Table: Gulf shrimp stir-fry recipe

Farm to Table: Shrimp stir-fry recipe
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1.5 pounds shrimp raw, peeled, deveined
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 small onion diced
  • 3 carrots roughly chopped
  • 2.5 cups slaw mix
  • 2 tablespoons coconut aminos
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 tablespoons green onions

Instructions

Season shrimp with salt and pepper and a squeeze of lime then heat the sesame oil in a large skillet over medium/high heat. cook until light pink in color (3-5 minutes) and set aside a separate skillet cook carrots and onion with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes in olive oil for 3-5 minutes until the veggies are a little tender but still have a bite to them. Then add in the slaw, garlic, sesame oil and coconut aminos. Let cook another 2-3 minutes. Enjoy the stir-fry blend over rice and top with shrimp and green onions.

