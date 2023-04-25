Farm to Table: Gulf shrimp stir-fry recipe
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1.5 pounds shrimp raw, peeled, deveined
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 small onion diced
- 3 carrots roughly chopped
- 2.5 cups slaw mix
- 2 tablespoons coconut aminos
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons green onions
Instructions
Season shrimp with salt and pepper and a squeeze of lime then heat the sesame oil in a large skillet over medium/high heat. cook until light pink in color (3-5 minutes) and set aside a separate skillet cook carrots and onion with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes in olive oil for 3-5 minutes until the veggies are a little tender but still have a bite to them. Then add in the slaw, garlic, sesame oil and coconut aminos. Let cook another 2-3 minutes. Enjoy the stir-fry blend over rice and top with shrimp and green onions.
