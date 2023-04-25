Win Stuff
Developers of Magnolia Station request annexation

Discussions between the developers and the board of aldermen are ongoing.
Discussions between the developers and the board of aldermen are ongoing.
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The developers of Sumrall’s Magnolia Station subdivision asked the city’s board of aldermen to annex part of the property that lies outside of the city limits.

Magnolia Station sits at the intersection of Todd and North Rayburn Road.

The board of aldermen responded to the request by asking developers to bear the cost of bringing nearly 140 acres into the city.

Jeff Sims is one of the Magnolia Station members, and he said annexation would be a win-win for both the subdivision and Sumrall.

“We’re asking the city that they now take that as part of the county and bring that into the city limits,” said Sims. “That allows us to access city services and brings that into the city. It just makes it easier for septic and sewer issues in particular. And it helps the city as well because it becomes part of their property tax base.”

Discussions between the developers and the board of aldermen are ongoing, and we expect to hear more in the near future.

