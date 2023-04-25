04/25 Ryan’s “More Sunny” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday didn’t clear as much initially as expected, but we did end up with some sun...though today will be much more sunny! We still had a few clouds hanging on this morning, but they have been noticeably thinning on the satellite for the last couple of hours. That’ll get us through the mid morning hours with partly sunny skies (~50% sun and clouds), and into the afternoon/evening hours with mostly sunny skies (~25% clouds). The extra sun will warm us up exactly to our “3rd week of April” average of 80 degrees. That’s a big jump from yesterday’s low 70s, but lower than tomorrow’s 85 as warming continues. That’s where it stops though, and cloudy, potentially stormy skies move in to cool things down. That’ll only knock us into the upper 70s for a day, before we’ll be right back into the 80s as the sun returns Friday afternoon.

The end of the week and the weekend forecast is still looking a bit up in the air. We have some weak fronts swinging through, and the timing has changed pretty wildly from yesterday to today, so it’ll need a bit more time to “cook.” Right now I’d say it looks like we’ll see a quick pop of clouds and shower chances overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, with both days being sunny and nice. Like I said though, there will still be some shift with those rain chances as I’m not sold on the timing or intensity just yet.

