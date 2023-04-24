Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling Oxford show

(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRENTISS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Prentiss County woman filed a lawsuit against country music star Morgan Wallen after he canceled his performance in Oxford on Sunday, WTVA reports.

WTVA says the woman filed the suit on behalf of all affected patrons “who incurred expenses in connection with Wallen’s failure to perform.”

The woman is seeking compensatory damages and wants her suit to become a class action lawsuit.

Wallen canceled his show at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium due to losing his voice. Fans were greeted with a message saying the show was canceled.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits,” the message said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, police received a call about shots being fired at a...
Man shot, killed outside home on North 5th Avenue in Laurel, police say
.
US 49 N ramp closing for 3 months after I-59 overpass hit by tractor-trailer
Timothy Rancifer, 33, of Hattiesburg.
HPD: Suspect identified in Monday shooting incident in Hattiesburg
2 children were wounded early Sunday morning in Wayne County
2 children seriously wounded in Wayne County shooting
LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body dumped in a parking...
‘You can’t just leave bodies anywhere’: Body found in restaurant parking lot in Laurel

Latest News

Discussions between the developers and the board of aldermen are ongoing.
Developers of Magnolia Station request annexation
Sumrall to represent state in 20-year tradition
Sumrall to represent state in 20-year tradition
6pm Headlines 4/24
6pm Headlines 4/24
Sumrall to represent state in 20-year tradition
Sumrall sign continues 20-year tradition
Two lawsuits now pending, both challenging controversial House Bill 1020