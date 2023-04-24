Willie Nelson headed back to the Brandon Amphitheater; tickets go on sale Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A country music legend is again slated to play the Brandon Amphitheater, nearly a year after his last show there was canceled.

Willie Nelson is expected to headline the Outlaw Music Festival on Friday, October 13 in Brandon.

He will be joined by the Avett Brothers, Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, Elizabeth Cook and Particle Kid.

Nelson was set to play the venue last May, but the show was pushed back to June due to COVID-19. It was later canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m., on Friday, April 28.

