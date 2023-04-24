Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Willie Nelson headed back to the Brandon Amphitheater; tickets go on sale Friday

FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles, on Feb. 6, 2019. Weeks after winning more Grammys, Nelson is getting a new kind of honor: a university endowment in Texas. The 89-year-old country music icon, who in the 1980s helped launch the Farm Aid benefit concerts, is the namesake of the new Willie Nelson Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A country music legend is again slated to play the Brandon Amphitheater, nearly a year after his last show there was canceled.

Willie Nelson is expected to headline the Outlaw Music Festival on Friday, October 13 in Brandon.

He will be joined by the Avett Brothers, Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, Elizabeth Cook and Particle Kid.

Nelson was set to play the venue last May, but the show was pushed back to June due to COVID-19. It was later canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m., on Friday, April 28.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, police received a call about shots being fired at a...
Man shot, killed outside home on North 5th Avenue in Laurel, police say
.
US 49 N ramp closing for 3 months after I-59 overpass hit by tractor-trailer
Timothy Rancifer, 33, of Hattiesburg.
HPD: Suspect identified in Monday shooting incident in Hattiesburg
2 children were wounded early Sunday morning in Wayne County
2 children seriously wounded in Wayne County shooting
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

Latest News

Arvin Johnson
Wanted in Marion County
The round-up began on Friday, April 21, when the sheriff’s office served a residential search...
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 26 in ‘Operation April Showers’
Discussions between the developers and the board of aldermen are ongoing.
Developers of Magnolia Station request annexation
Sumrall to represent state in 20-year tradition
Sumrall to represent state in 20-year tradition
6pm Headlines 4/24
6pm Headlines 4/24