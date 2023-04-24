US 49 N ramp closing for 3 months after I-59 overpass hit by tractor-trailer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The ramp to I-59 South from U.S. 49 North will be closed for approximately three months while crews perform emergency repairs to the I-59 bridge.

The update was given by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, as they said the repairs are expected to be finished by July 14.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said a tractor-trailer collided with the Interstate 59 overpass on U.S. Highway 49.

Minor injuries were reported due to the single-vehicle accident, HPD said.

The collision reportedly created a hole in the bottom of the overpass. HPD said emergency crews were on the scene at this time, working to clear the roadway.

To assess and repair the damage to the overpass, MDOT has also closed the center, southbound lane on U.S. 49 right under the Hwy 59 overpass bridge.

MDOT has placed cones and traffic control signs along both areas to help with awareness.

Motorists should use caution while in the area and/or seek an alternate route.

