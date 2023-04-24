Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

US 49 N ramp closing for 3 months after I-59 overpass hit by tractor-trailer

.
.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The ramp to I-59 South from U.S. 49 North will be closed for approximately three months while crews perform emergency repairs to the I-59 bridge.

The update was given by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, as they said the repairs are expected to be finished by July 14.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said a tractor-trailer collided with the Interstate 59 overpass on U.S. Highway 49.

Minor injuries were reported due to the single-vehicle accident, HPD said.

The collision reportedly created a hole in the bottom of the overpass. HPD said emergency crews were on the scene at this time, working to clear the roadway.

To assess and repair the damage to the overpass, MDOT has also closed the center, southbound lane on U.S. 49 right under the Hwy 59 overpass bridge.

MDOT has placed cones and traffic control signs along both areas to help with awareness.

Motorists should use caution while in the area and/or seek an alternate route.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, police received a call about shots being fired at a...
Man shot, killed outside home on North 5th Avenue in Laurel, police say
LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body dumped in a parking...
‘You can’t just leave bodies anywhere’: Body found in restaurant parking lot in Laurel
2 children were wounded early Sunday morning in Wayne County
2 children seriously wounded in Wayne County shooting
Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday
10 kilos of cocaine found during tractor-trailer inspection

Latest News

(AP Foto/Matt Ludtke, archivo)
Favre remains in Mississippi welfare lawsuit, judge rules
When officers arrived at the scene, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said a male victim was found suffering...
Man shot, killed outside home on North 5th Avenue in Laurel, police say
Midday Headlines 4/24
Midday Headlines 4/24
Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, police received a call about shots being fired at a...
Man shot, killed outside home on North 5th Avenue in Laurel, police say