Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Shooting under investigation in Hattiesburg

The Hattiesburg Police Department is on the scene.
The Hattiesburg Police Department is on the scene.(Storyblocks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after neighbors reported a shooting at Plantation Place Apartments in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police Department is on the scene.

According to a witness on the scene, he heard shots flying through the air. The witness said the shooting was a result of an altercation.

WDAM 7 is on the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, police received a call about shots being fired at a...
Man shot, killed outside home on North 5th Avenue in Laurel, police say
LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body dumped in a parking...
‘You can’t just leave bodies anywhere’: Body found in restaurant parking lot in Laurel
2 children were wounded early Sunday morning in Wayne County
2 children seriously wounded in Wayne County shooting
.
US 49 N ramp closing for 3 months after I-59 overpass hit by tractor-trailer
Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday
10 kilos of cocaine found during tractor-trailer inspection

Latest News

Dondiago Collins, 47, of Laurel.
JCSD narcotics agents make arrest after Friday traffic stop, foot pursuit
FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State...
Reeves to NAACP President: ‘Families in Jackson are begging for... law and order’
(AP Foto/Matt Ludtke, archivo)
Favre remains in Mississippi welfare lawsuit, judge rules
When officers arrived at the scene, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said a male victim was found suffering...
Man shot, killed outside home on North 5th Avenue in Laurel, police say