Shooting under investigation in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after neighbors reported a shooting at Plantation Place Apartments in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police Department is on the scene.

According to a witness on the scene, he heard shots flying through the air. The witness said the shooting was a result of an altercation.

WDAM 7 is on the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

