Shooting under investigation in Hattiesburg
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after neighbors reported a shooting at Plantation Place Apartments in Hattiesburg.
The Hattiesburg Police Department is on the scene.
According to a witness on the scene, he heard shots flying through the air. The witness said the shooting was a result of an altercation.
WDAM 7 is on the scene.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
