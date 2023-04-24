Win Stuff
Person reportedly shot on North 5th Avenue in Laurel

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, an anonymous tip said that a person had been shot at 1820 N 5th Ave.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDAM Staff
Apr. 24, 2023
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement officials are on the scene in Laurel after receiving calls about a person being shot Monday morning.

According to a source from law enforcement, an anonymous tip said that a person had been shot at 1820 N 5th Ave.

Several people and police officers are reportedly at the scene.

More information will become available whenever updates are provided.

