Person reportedly shot on North 5th Avenue in Laurel
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement officials are on the scene in Laurel after receiving calls about a person being shot Monday morning.
According to a source from law enforcement, an anonymous tip said that a person had been shot at 1820 N 5th Ave.
Several people and police officers are reportedly at the scene.
More information will become available whenever updates are provided.
