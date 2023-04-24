Win Stuff
North Forrest VFD responds to report of man in roadway Saturday night

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a man in the roadway Saturday night.

Units arrived on the scene in the area of eastbound Evelyn Gandy, near Dollar General, and discovered an elderly man laying near the shoulder of the road at approximately 9 p.m.

According to the volunteer fire department, witnesses stated the driver fell out of his vehicle and was drug down the road. The vehicle came to a stop near the edge of the highway after the driver was able to free himself from the vehicle.

North Forrest VFD said one adult male was transported by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

