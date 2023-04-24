More sunshine for your Tuesday, but rain returns later this week

This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the upper 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 50s.

Tuesday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will move in on Wednesday in advance of our next system. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss t-storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday is looking wet as scattered thunderstorms move through the area. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in low 80s.

