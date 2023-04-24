Win Stuff
Man shot, killed outside home on North 5th Avenue in Laurel, police say

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are on the scene investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a man Monday morning.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, police received a call about shots being fired at a home on the 1800 block of North 5th Avenue at 10:54 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, Cox said a male victim was found suffering from an unknown number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the victim is not been released at this time.

A black SUV-type vehicle was listed as a possible suspect vehicle, according to Cox.

.(Brandy McGill)

LPD Capt. Michael Reeves believes the shooting was an isolated event and schools in the area will not be on lockdown.

EMServ Ambulance Service and the Jones County Coroner also responded to the shooting, according to Cox.

More information will become available whenever updates are provided by law enforcement.

Cox says if anyone was in the area with information about the shooting, contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

