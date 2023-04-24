JCSD narcotics agents make arrest after Friday traffic stop, foot pursuit

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents made an arrested last week following a traffic stop and foot pursuit.

According to JCSD, 47-year-old Dondiago Collins of Laurel was arrested on Friday on a charge of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

JCSD said narcotics agents recovered approximately 216 grams of meth (nearly half a pound) from Collins at the scene and following a subsequent search warrant at his residence. Agents also seized $10,000 in cash and a vehicle during the illegal narcotics investigation.

Collins is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

“We continue to work hard to identify and bring to justice those selling illegal narcotics in Jones County,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

