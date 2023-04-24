Win Stuff
HPD: Suspect identified in Monday shooting incident in Hattiesburg

Timothy Rancifer, 33, of Hattiesburg.
Timothy Rancifer, 33, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Kyra Lampley and WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after neighbors reported a shooting at Plantation Place Apartments in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to shots fired in the 100 Block of Shemper Drive on Monday around 5 p.m.

Upon arriving, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds - one male hit in the right shoulder and one female hit in the left side.

HPD said both victims were conscious and talking when they were transported to a local hospital by AAA Ambulance Service.

Officers were advised that the victims and the suspect were neighbors who knew each other.

HPD said the suspect fled the scene, but he has been identified as 33-year-old Timothy Rancifer of Hattiesburg.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident or the whereabouts of Rancifer, please contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

The Hattiesburg Police Department was on the scene.
The Hattiesburg Police Department was on the scene.(WDAM)

