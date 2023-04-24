Win Stuff
Hole made under I-59 overpass on U.S. 49 after hit by tractor-trailer

.
.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews are working in Hattiesburg as a tractor-trailer collided with the Interstate 59 overpass on U.S. Highway 49.

Minor injuries were reported due to the single-vehicle accident, according to a Facebook post by the Hattiesburg Police Department.

In the photo below, the collision has created a hole in the bottom of the overpass:

HPD says emergency crews are on the scene at this time, working to clear the roadway.
HPD says emergency crews are on the scene at this time, working to clear the roadway.

Currently, HPD says the two southbound lanes of U.S. 49 and the right, southbound lane of I-59 will be closed for the next several hours. An official with the City of Hattiesburg says additional impacts to traffic flow may occur as needed.

Motorists are advised to take caution while in the area.

HPD says an update will be shared when the scene is cleared, and the lanes are opened.

