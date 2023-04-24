Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Favre remains in Mississippi welfare lawsuit, judge rules

(AP Foto/Matt Ludtke, archivo)
(AP Foto/Matt Ludtke, archivo)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre will remain as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money that was supposed to help some of the neediest people in the United States, a Mississippi judge ruled Monday.

Circuit Judge Faye Peterson wrote that Favre’s attorneys made “unpersuasive and inapplicable” arguments in seeking to have him removed as one of more than three dozen people or businesses being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

“Obviously, Brett Favre is disappointed in the court’s ruling,” his spokesman, Alex Pfeiffer, said in a statement Monday. “His legal team is exploring their options.”

Millions of federal welfare dollars for low-income Mississippi residents were squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people, including projects such as a college volleyball facility backed by Favre, prosecutors say.

No criminal charges have been brought against the NFL Hall of Famer, although other people have pleaded guilty to their part in the misspending.

The Department of Human Services lawsuit says money from the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program was improperly spent, including on projects Favre supported: $5 million for a volleyball arena at the university where Favre’s daughter played the sport and $1.7 million toward development of a concussion treatment drug.

Favre’s attorneys had argued the Department of Human Services is suing Favre, “a Mississippi and national celebrity,” to deflect from the department’s own role in allowing fraud, and they filed multiple sets of papers seeking to have him dismissed from the suit.

State attorneys wrote in March that Favre’s attorneys had given the court “a long press release” rather than legal arguments in trying to get him out of the lawsuit.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, police received a call about shots being fired at a...
Man shot, killed outside home on North 5th Avenue in Laurel, police say
LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body dumped in a parking...
‘You can’t just leave bodies anywhere’: Body found in restaurant parking lot in Laurel
2 children were wounded early Sunday morning in Wayne County
2 children seriously wounded in Wayne County shooting
.
Hole made under I-59 overpass on U.S. 49 after hit by tractor-trailer
Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday
10 kilos of cocaine found during tractor-trailer inspection

Latest News

Davis Riley hits off the 8th tee during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf...
Hattiesburg native Davis Riley and Nick Hardy capture first PGA Tour wins at Zurich Classic
The Hattiesburg Moose Lodge is raising funds to send kids to summer sports camps
Local organization looks to help youth athletics
Billy Oldham
Coastal Carolina cruises past Southern Miss, 20-7
Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss
USM allows 16 hits, 9 walks in 15-7 loss at Coastal Carolina