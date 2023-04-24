Church holds community picnic

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Main Street Baptist held a picnic Sunday that not only featured food but community as well.

The idea: Not only bring its church members together, but also bring the community together as a whole.

Sunday, kids of all ages played board games, shared food and made new acquaintances outdoors.

“We’ve had, all the churches in our communities, everyone, we’ve just had a tough time the last few years,” said Lars Stensland, Main Street Baptist Church’s pastor of the young families/discipleship.

“So, this is an event we’ve been doing that we just wanted to invite the community to come out, have a good time and enjoy some burgers and hot dogs.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.