Author to visit Hub City to talk about local civil rights leader

The author of biography on Hattiesburg civil rights legend Clyde Kennard will be in town this...
The author of biography on Hattiesburg civil rights legend Clyde Kennard will be in town this week. Source: WDAM
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A West Coast author is preparing to visit the Hub City to talk about his book detailing the life of a local civil rights legend.

Devery Anderson’s book, titled “A Slow, Calculated Lynching” is the story about the life of Hattiesburg native and civil rights activist Clyde Kennard.

Anderson says he learned of Kennard’s story in 2017, and in his visit, the author hopes people will learn just how educated Kennard was.

“He was a help to everybody,” Anderson said. “He was an avid reader when he wasn’t in school. He was reading all of the time. He was meant to attend a school. That was what he wanted to do. He had the mind, the temperament and everything that should have allowed him to go to school.”

Anderson will visit the campus of University of Southern Mississippi and the Author Shoppe in downtown Hattiesburg later this week.

