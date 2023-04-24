04/24 Ryan’s “Mild” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

A little blob of moisture in the Gulf inched a tad too close late yesterday, bringing some earlier-than-expected cloud cover and sprinkles to the Pine Belt. Today we’ll see the thickest of that early morning cloud cover drifting eastward, allowing in a good mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. I expect it’ll average “partly sunny,” a little less than 50% clouds and sun even though it’ll fluctuate throughout the day. Expect around a 10-mph northerly breeze and a nice, mild high near 71.

Tomorrow will be even more sunny, but just for the first part of the day before the clouds start to noticeably thicken again. I don’t expect we’ll see any rain Tuesday, though there is a chance we could see a few evening showers if the front’s a little faster than forecast. It looks Wednesday night and most of Thursday will be our rainy days, though even Friday morning and Saturday could see a quick pop of activity. At the moment, none of these events have much of a severe threat, but we’ll likely end up with at least a level one for Thursday. Biggest thing to watch in the days ahead will be the rainfall totals pilling up in any localized areas.

