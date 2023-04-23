Springfest highlights local businesses, artisans

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An estimated 2,000 people turned out Saturday to enjoy the weather and attend the annual “Springfest” in Jones County at the Magnolia Center Fairgrounds.

The event featured at least 100 local vendors, craftsmen, businesses and plenty of food trucks. Activities for kids included such as face painting and balloon animals by Mr. Sillysocks.

“We like to give the community the opportunity to come out and shop from different small businesses and vendors and they usually bring their whole families and friends,” Springfest promoter Amelia Bates said.

Bates, owner of Four Arrows Events, said Saturday also helped promote small, local businesses.

“A lot of people actually have businesses from their homes, so this is the best way they can get out and kind of promote themselves,” she said. “So, we like to give them the opportunity to do that and the community likes to come out and just be together.”

Four Arrows Events also will host Merry Marketplace Nov. 28 at the Magnolia Center Fairgrounds.

