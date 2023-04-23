Win Stuff
Pine Belt lawmen participate in DEA’s ‘National Drug Take Back Day’

By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement agencies around the Pine Belt participated Saturday in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s “National Drug Take Back Day”.

Laurel Police Department participated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in front of the Law Enforcement Complex.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said even if someone missed Saturday’s event, the department still will take unwanted, expired or unused medications.

“We really always collect because we’ve done it so often, and we’ve been doing it for about eight years, so everybody is used to it,” Cox said. “I keep boxes in my closet over there just for this purpose, so if anybody comes by, we really don’t turn them away.

“You know, the DEA does it twice a year, and they will collect our stuff. We will meet the DEA in Hattiesburg Wednesday.”

Since participating in this event, the Laurel Police Department has collected more than 3,000 pounds of unwanted prescriptions.

