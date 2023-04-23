‘Nothing that compares’: ‘Record Store Day’ sheds light on world of vinyls

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “You have something that you’re able to hold in your hand, that’s yours and probably most importantly, it can’t really be taken away from you,” Mik Davis said.

A manager at T-Bones Records and Cafe in Hattiesburg, Davis said National Record Store Day is one of the most successful days of not only the business, but of showing the community the world of vinyl.

“There’s just something amazing about vinyl and then we began to lose it in the 80s, like we were saying,” T-Bones customer Thomas Pittman said. “It really did feel like you were losing a piece of your life.

“You would look at your vinyl record and you might have already bought a CD to replace that on tv, but it just wasn’t quite the same.”

Hundreds of records lined the walls at T-Bones, each one offering a different perspective and sound like no other.

“With records, it’s kind of a different sound than what you would get from streaming it through Spotify or listening to it through a speaker,” T-Bones customer Nature Rucker said. “On records, it’s not bass heavy. You can really hear the details in the music.

“Then, it’s this crackling sound in the record that I really enjoy.”

More than 200 customers visited the store to get their hands on the latest album releases of their favorite artists and Record Store Day exclusive deals.

Davis said the experience of buying a record is what draws people in.

“So much of the music that everyone listens to is kind of intangible, and on your phone and doesn’t really exist for you,” Davis said. “So, there’s a sense of ownership that goes with having a record that really pays off. You have the artwork and can put it on your wall.”

This was the first year that vinyl records outsold CDs since 1987.

