Local organization looks to help youth athletics

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt organization is doing its part to help underprivileged youth reach their athletic goals.

The Hattiesburg Moose Lodge held a fundraiser Sunday in hopes of sending children in the area to various sports summer camps.

Hannah Masoner, a former volleyball player and coach, said players often miss the chance to further their careers by not having the means to participate in camps over the summer.

“We have a lot of talented children in the area,” Masoner said, “and the way competitive sports have become in this day and age, if you aren’t able to attend the camps at universities or have experiences with coaches at that level, then often times they miss out on opportunities to take their skills to that level.”

