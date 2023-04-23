Win Stuff
Local organization looks to help youth athletics

The Hattiesburg Moose Lodge is raising funds to send kids to summer sports camps
The Hattiesburg Moose Lodge is raising funds to send kids to summer sports camps
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt organization is doing its part to help underprivileged youth reach their athletic goals.

The Hattiesburg Moose Lodge held a fundraiser Sunday in hopes of sending children in the area to various sports summer camps.

Hannah Masoner, a former volleyball player and coach, said players often miss the chance to further their careers by not having the means to participate in camps over the summer.

“We have a lot of talented children in the area,” Masoner said, “and the way competitive sports have become in this day and age, if you aren’t able to attend the camps at universities or have experiences with coaches at that level, then often times they miss out on opportunities to take their skills to that level.”

Follow the link for more information.

https://www.facebook.com/hattiesburgmooselodge1804/

