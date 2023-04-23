Win Stuff
Inaugural 'Breakfast with Bertie' a hit

inaugural 'Breakfast with Bertie" a big hit for Hattiesburg Zoo
inaugural 'Breakfast with Bertie" a big hit for Hattiesburg Zoo
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo hosted its inaugural “Breakfast with Bertie” Sunday morning.

Ticketed guests received a meal, bottomless mimosas and a balcony-seat view of the zoo’s younger giraffe

The idea: Give more guests the opportunity to experience the zoo, but in a different way.

“Guests here, they’re enjoying it,” said Demetric Kelly, Hattiesburg Zoo director of guest services/retail. “They’re hanging out. They’re enjoying it.

“A lot of questions about giraffes and what they do, where they’re from. All the fun, cool things about Bertie and Sue Ellen definitely have been at the top of the mind of a lot of people.”

All future “Brunch with Bertie” events have been sold out, but zoo officials said they hope to have similar events in the future.

