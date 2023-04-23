Heroes Walk for Hope helps local clinic provide free pregnancy resources

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For Sarah Williams, participating in the Heroes Walk for Hope is personal.

“My first daughter I had at 19, and she was definitely not planned,” Williams said.

Williams was a former patient at Hope Clinic, a health care provider that offers free pregnancy resources for women.

Saturday, she supported the clinic during its annual fundraiser.

“The Hope Clinic is really close to my heart,” Williams said. “I just think it’s needed in our community. I know there are a lot of young moms who may fear with an unplanned pregnancy and the Hope Clinic is there for them in every way that you can possibly think of.”

In keeping with the “Heroes Walk” theme, people dressed in costumes. Take Blaine Vidrine, who went as the Mandalorian.

“My culture values foundlings and we give a small portion of what we make to support them,” Vidrine said. “Helping Hope Clinic helps foundlings grow strong and that’s what my culture is based on.

“This is the way.”

Hope Clinic Executive Director Karen Sims said Saturday’s event honors the clinic and highlights its need in the community, especially with the overturning of Roe vs. Wade and abortion bans in states across the nation, including Mississippi.

“So, young ladies are still seeking the abortion, whether that be through the abortion pill to maybe purchase online or to go to another state to have an abortion,” Sims said. “And we serve anybody, whether they are considering that or not, but we’re there to help them be more empowered, more informed about their pregnancy and sexual health.”

Through fundraising efforts, Saturday’s walkers raised more than $16,000 for Hope Clinic.

