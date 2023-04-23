Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Heroes Walk for Hope helps local clinic provide free pregnancy resources

Saturday Walk raised more than $16,000
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For Sarah Williams, participating in the Heroes Walk for Hope is personal.

“My first daughter I had at 19, and she was definitely not planned,” Williams said.

Williams was a former patient at Hope Clinic, a health care provider that offers free pregnancy resources for women.

Saturday, she supported the clinic during its annual fundraiser.

“The Hope Clinic is really close to my heart,” Williams said. “I just think it’s needed in our community. I know there are a lot of young moms who may fear with an unplanned pregnancy and the Hope Clinic is there for them in every way that you can possibly think of.”

In keeping with the “Heroes Walk” theme, people dressed in costumes. Take Blaine Vidrine, who went as the Mandalorian.

“My culture values foundlings and we give a small portion of what we make to support them,” Vidrine said. “Helping Hope Clinic helps foundlings grow strong and that’s what my culture is based on.

“This is the way.”

Hope Clinic Executive Director Karen Sims said Saturday’s event honors the clinic and highlights its need in the community, especially with the overturning of Roe vs. Wade and abortion bans in states across the nation, including Mississippi.

“So, young ladies are still seeking the abortion, whether that be through the abortion pill to maybe purchase online or to go to another state to have an abortion,” Sims said. “And we serve anybody, whether they are considering that or not, but we’re there to help them be more empowered, more informed about their pregnancy and sexual health.”

Through fundraising efforts, Saturday’s walkers raised more than $16,000 for Hope Clinic.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division officers seized about 10 kilos of cocaine Tuesday
10 kilos of cocaine found during tractor-trailer inspection
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
‘You can’t just leave bodies anywhere’: Body found in restaurant parking lot in Laurel
Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Mississippi
What is it?: Possible large cat sighting caught on camera in Perry Co.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash Thursday at approximately 2:20 p.m.
MHP: Ala. man killed in crash on I-59 in Lamar Co.
Long-time Perry County Constable Wayne Penton died at his home in Beaumont Thursday morning. He...
Long-time Perry County constable passes away

Latest News

Covington County Hospital will use a $4 million Health Resources and Services Administration...
Covington Hospital to begin major renovations this summer
Jones County Jail looking for new medical partner
Jones County Jail looking for new medical partner
Amoxicillin shortage less severe in Pine Belt than other areas
Amoxicillin shortage less severe in Pine Belt than other areas
Nationwide shortage of common antibiotic to treat strep throat has had little impact in the...
Impact of Amoxicillin shortage varies in the Pine Belt