Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates Earth Day with education

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday was Earth Day and the Hattiesburg Zoo celebrated with education.

Guests at the zoo, and even the animals, got special enrichment activities Saturday.

The zoo decided to take a different approach to Earth Day, allowing everyone to enjoy the sunny weather while also learning about the animals that live there.

The celebration included interactive education systems that were placed throughout the zoo.

“Of course, our mission is to further the public’s appreciation and respect of knowledge of nature and this is one event that focuses specifically on this one portion where it’s s just about education and it is a blast,” said Jeremy Crumpton, Hattiesburg Zoo director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife.

“We’ve got everything from toymaking for our animals down to making seed bombs for people to use in their backyard areas.”

The zoo plans to host similar, interactive events in the future.

