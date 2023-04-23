Win Stuff
A clear and warm Earth Day forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be clear and calm and temperatures will fall into the 50′s. We will have a mostly clear and average evening.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the mid 70′s and skies will be mostly cloudy all day. As we go throughout the evening hours tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the mid to low 50′s for overnight lows.

Monday temperatures will be into the low 70′s across the area. Skies are expected to be cloudy throughout the day.

Tuesday we will be mostly sunny with highs into the low 80′s. Skies will be cloudy as we go throughout the day on Tuesday.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 70′s. There is a 60% chance of rain throughout the day and some thunderstorms are expected.

