World War II bombardier’s remains returned to Forrest County home soil

The remains of a Brooklyn native who died in a World War II bombing raid was laid in home soil...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A World War II Army Air Corps officer from Forrest County who was killed in action 80 years ago was laid to rest Saturday in the Maxie community.

A graveside service was held at the Maxie Methodist Church Cemetery for Second Lt. Theodore Frank Scarborough.

Scarborough, a native of Brooklyn, was killed on Aug. 1, 1943, when his plane was shot down during a bombing raid in Romania.

He was originally buried as an “unknown” in a Romanian cemetery.

But several years ago, his remains were exhumed and identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Scarborough’s remains were returned to Mississippi on April 14.

Saturday, local law enforcement and members of the Patriot Guard Riders of Mississippi escorted his remains from Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg to the cemetery, where he was buried with full military honors.

Scarborough was just 21 years old when he was killed.

