William Carey program hoping to place teachers in classrooms quicker

William Carey hoping to help with teacher shortage
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education is working with educators to get more teachers into the classroom.

William Carey College is taking advantage of that opportunity.

Dr. Teresa Poole, William Carey University education dean, is well aware of Mississippi’s teacher shortage.

“Last year, in the fall, the Mississippi Department of Education, they posted their vacancies, and last year, there were 822 vacancies in elementary education,” Poole said.

Poole said there’s a new way the Department of Education is working to get more educators into the teaching lower grades: supplemental endorsement.

“It would allow a secondary teacher who has at least three years of experience and, as well as, a five-year standard license, to add that elementary endorsement,” Poole said.

That new focus will cause somewhat of a shift in curriculum.

Katie Tonore, Curriculum/instruction chair at Carey, said the courses the program will begin to offer offered will focus on the science of reading.

“We will prepare teachers to teach reading through all subject areas and also give them the background to identify some issues that they can work on possibly during intervention time, with struggling readers,” Tonore said.

William Carey also is offering supplemental endorsements to people who don’t have a teaching degree, yet have the heart for the profession.

“Those are teachers who actually have another undergraduate degree,” Poole said. “They can come back for second career and they actually go through the alternate program.

Tonore said the new focus and endorsements will open the door to more people to go into the teaching profession.

“This is going to hopefully allow more and more people (who) have that calling later in life or that are staying home raising their children (who) want to come back and teach later in life,” Tonore said. “It’s going to allow our state to put more, highly-qualified teachers in the classroom.”

