West Lamar issues ‘boil-water’ notice

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About 150 West Lamar Water Association households will be under a boil-water edict until further notice.

An unexpected rupture required an emergency repair on a mainline, leading to Saturday morning’s notification.

The notice affects customers at Bent Creek East subdivision, including those living on Crimson Wood, Ransom Hollow, Saddlebrook;, Bent Creek Loop; Stillwell Place; Crystal Creek, Snow’s Creek and Crooked Creek roads.

The notice will be in effect until all samples are approved.

Customers are asked to boil water used for human consumption for at least one minute until service is cleared.

