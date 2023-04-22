Win Stuff
UPDATE: West Lamar ‘boil-water’ notice lifted

West Lamar Water Association announces 'boil-water' notice Saturday
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About 150 West Lamar Water Association households were under a boil-water edict this weekend.

An unexpected rupture required an emergency repair on a mainline, leading to Saturday morning’s notification.

The notice affected customers in the Bent Creek East subdivision, including those living on Crimson Wood, Ransom Hollow, Saddlebrook, Bent Creek Loop, Stillwell Place, Crystal Creek, Snow’s Creek and Crooked Creek roads.

The notice was lifted on Monday afternoon after all water samples were tested and approved.

